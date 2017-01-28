Owner Ecstatic After Dog Stolen In Oakland Turns Up In Minnesota A Year Later

January 28, 2017 8:27 PM
Filed Under: Mama, Minnesota, Oakland, Rotta Love Plus, Stolen dog

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A warm reunion is in the cards for one Oakland woman who thought her long lost pet was long gone. The two will finally be united after the dog turned up thousands of miles away.

“Mama” was stolen from her owner’s Oakland home in nearly a year and a half ago.

The dog somehow ended up as a stray at an animal control facility in Minnesota. Fortunately, she had a micro-chip, so the shelter was able to track down her owner.

“Get your pets chipped,” said Michelle Katt, director of Rotta Love Plus. “When they get lost It might take a day, a week, a month, or 18 months, and you have a good chance of your dog getting dog back home.”

A group of volunteers from ‘A Rotta Love Plus’ is driving the dog all the way from Minnesota to California.

The nonprofit is asking for donations to cover gas, meals, and lodging for their transport volunteers.

There is still no clue as to how Mama traveled so far.

