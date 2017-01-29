Rabb Double-Double Lifts Cal Over Stanford

January 29, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Cal Golden Bears, Pac-12, Stanford

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ivan Rabb’s plan to go aggressively at Stanford didn’t exactly get off to an encouraging start when he was limited to one shot in the first 11 minutes.

California’s leading scorer finally got going after an alley-oop dunk midway through the first half, and the Golden Bears followed along.

Rabb had 25 points and 13 rebounds and California pulled away late in the second half to beat Stanford 66-55 on Sunday.
“My plan was to come out aggressive early but the ball just wasn’t coming my way at first,” Rabb said. “Guys were getting good shots so I can’t complain about that. I was just trying to play the game the right way.”

Jabari Bird added 17 points to help the Golden Bears (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) win in front of a standing-room-only crowd following an eight-day break.

Rabb overcame a sluggish start and scored 15 points in the second half, including eight over the final six minutes to go with a key block down the stretch. Rabb shot 7 of 9 from the floor and made 9 of 14 free throws while finishing one point shy of his career high.

The win moves California into a three-way tie for third place in the Pac-12 along with No. 8 UCLA and Utah.
“I think we’re growing,” Rabb said after the Bears fifth win in the past six games. “In the first half the shots weren’t going in but they looked good, they felt good.”

Reid Travis scored 17 points and Michael Humphrey added 10 points and nine rebounds for Stanford (11-10, 3-6). The Cardinal lost to their cross-bay rivals for only the third time in the last nine games.

Stanford was within 51-45 following a pair of free throws by Humphrey with 6:11 left before Rabb’s late burst helped the Bears pull away.

Rabb scored six straight points for the Bears including four free throws. Grant Mullins followed with a 3-pointer and Kameron Rooks had a free throw before Rabb’s emphatic dunk pushed California’s lead to 63-48.

That was big on a night when the Bears made only 18 of 31 free throws.

“For us offensively we have to flow through (Rabb),” California coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He settles in, sees how the double-team is coming and he makes plays from there.”

Stanford had its own shooting problems and lost its second straight following a three-game winning streak.

“They did a nice job of adjusting and getting the ball into the paint more,” said Stanford coach Jerod Haase, who played for the Bears in 1992-93. “That opened up angles for them and gave Rabb good looks.”

Neither team shot well in the first half until Rabb helped shake the Bears out of their funk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia