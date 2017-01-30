Coast Guard Rescues Driver Trapped By High Surf In Humboldt

LIVE: White House Briefing On Travel Ban

January 30, 2017 10:40 AM
EUREKA (CBS/AP) — A driver got a close look at high surf in Humboldt Bay but the up-close experience led to a rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Despite a high-surf advisory on Thursday, the driver of a red Toyota drove out to the end of a jetty, quickly becoming overwhelmed with high waves.

A couple walking their dog on the beach saw the stranded driver and called 911.

The Coast Guard responded, rescuing the driver of the vehicle by helicopter. Rescuers left the vehicle on the jetty until conditions improved.

It is not clear why the driver went out on the jetty.

