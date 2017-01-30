Lawmaker Calls For First Lady’s Immigration Papers After Trump Order

BERKELEY (KCBS) — Following President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration, a State Senator from the Bay Area says it’s time for First Lady Melania Trump to release her immigration papers.

“There’s been various press reports based on legitimate research that indicates that Melania was paid for modeling jobs that occurred weeks before she had a legal work visa,” State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) told KCBS.

“We don’t know, we can’t refute that, because we’ve not seen any of the direct documentation from Melania herself that would indicate otherwise,” Skinner went on to say.

An investigation by The Associated Press this past November found that Mrs. Trump lacked the proper work permits when she worked as a model after her arrival in the United States from her native Slovenia over 20 years ago.

A lawyer for the First Lady has since issued a letter stating that Mrs. Trump is in full compliance with immigration laws.