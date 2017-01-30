TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest StoriesFormer Pres. Obama Weighs In80-Year-Old Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

Jefferson Award Winners Gather For San Francisco Medal Ceremony

January 30, 2017 2:03 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The 2016 Jefferson Award winners collected their medals at a ceremony at San Francisco’s Herbst Theatre on January 25, 2017.

Gallery: Jefferson Awards Medal Ceremony

Forty-nine people earned bronze medals; six earned silver, which means their names will be sent to the Jefferson Awards Foundation for consideration of a national award.

KPIX 5’s Sharon Chin and Allen Martin hosted the event, and Hillary Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Jefferson Awards Foundation, delivered the keynote address.

Video: Jefferson Awards Medal Ceremony

 

