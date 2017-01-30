Jefferson Award Winners Gather For San Francisco Medal Ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The 2016 Jefferson Award winners collected their medals at a ceremony at San Francisco’s Herbst Theatre on January 25, 2017.
Forty-nine people earned bronze medals; six earned silver, which means their names will be sent to the Jefferson Awards Foundation for consideration of a national award.
KPIX 5’s Sharon Chin and Allen Martin hosted the event, and Hillary Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Jefferson Awards Foundation, delivered the keynote address.
