January 31 Deadline Looms To Sign Up For Obamacare

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — The deadline to sign up for health insurance on Covered California is fast approaching. Tuesday, January 31 is the last day to apply for 2017 coverage.

Enrollment for insurance through the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, began on November 1, 2016. As of January 10, more than 11.5 million people have signed up. More than 20 million people have gained coverage since the health care law passed in 2010.

Coverage for those who sign up by the January 31 deadline will start on March 1, 2017.

People who live in California can sign up on Covered California, the state’s marketplace for health plans.

Information about the Affordable Care Act was removed from the White House website at noon on Inauguration Day, but the coverage still exists.

The process to repeal or replace the law could take years, and Congress and President Trump have given repeated assurances there will be health insurance options for individuals and families who have coverage under the Affordable Care Act.