Thieves Steal License Plates From 25 Parked Cars In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Thieves have stolen the license plates from at least 25 parked cars in San Leandro since January 21.

The culprits work under cover of darkness. Police are asking anyone with surveillance video or information to contact them.

“We don’t know why anyone would steal this many license plates,” said Lt. Robert McManus. “There could be many reasons, including selling them as novelty items, using them as art, or possibly, attaching them to cars used in crimes, hoping to avoid being identified by detectives and escape capture,” he said.

The cars were parked in the city’s Broadmoor neighborhood. Victims were on the following streets:

• 700-800 block of Bancroft Ave.

• 500-600 block of Begier Ave.

• 700 block of Glen Dr.

• 400 block of E. Merle Ct.

• 500 block of Haas Ave.

• 900 block of Helen Ave.

• 1100 block of Victoria Ct.

Anyone with information should call Anonymous Crime Tips at (510) 577-3278 or visit the San Leandro Police Department’s website at http://www.sanleandro.org/depts/pd.