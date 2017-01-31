Alameda County Deputies Search For Escaped Inmate In Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Alameda County sheriff’s deputies are helping search for an inmate who escaped out-of-state law enforcement deputies in Hayward Tuesday morning, an Alameda County sheriff’s sergeant said.

Some deputies from Kentucky were transporting the inmate, possibly for extradition, when he escaped their vehicle at about 9:45 a.m. at Interstate Highway 880 and A Street, sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The prisoner was identified as 27-year-old Shawn New, who was in custody for fraud and identity theft, sheriff’s officials said.

Local law enforcement has set up a perimeter in the area to search for the escaped inmate.

Kelly did not immediately know what agency the out-of-state officers are working for.

