Paris Jackson To Make Acting Debut In TV Drama ‘Star’

The 18-year-old Jackson will play a social media "guru" named Rachael... January 31, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Acting, Paris Jackson, Series, Star

By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – Paris Jackson won’t be performing as an artist right away, but she’ll be playing one on TV. The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe will make her acting debut this year in the dramatic series Star.

According to Fox, the 18-year-old Jackson will play a Rachael, “a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Star (Jude Demorest) and Eva (guest star Sharlene Taulé) into pushing some boundaries.” The date for the episode has not yet been announced.

Star takes place in the music industry and stars Queen Latifah as a mentor and teacher for young, talented singers.

