Feinstein Won’t Back Sessions For Attorney General

January 31, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Attorney General, Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says she’ll vote against President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California says she can’t reconcile the independence required in the job “with the partisanship this nominee has exhibited.” Sessions was one of Trump’s earliest supporters.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Tuesday to vote on the nomination.

Feinstein also praised Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who was fired by Trump Monday after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban.

“That statement took a steel spine to stand up and say no,” Feinstein said. “That is what an attorney general must be willing and able to do.”

Feinstein said she has “no confidence” Sessions would do that.

