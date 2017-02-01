Kilauea Lava Continues Its Fiery March To The Sea

KILAUEA VOLCANO, Hawaii (CBS SF) – Mother Nature continued with its fiery lightshow Wednesday as a river of lava explosively splashed into the sea on Hilo.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the molten river was not threatening any local communities as it flowed into the Pacific Ocean at Kamokuna.
USGS scientists said the open stream of lava continued to pour from a height of about 66 feet into the ocean from a lava tube exposed in the sea cliff.
Recent helicopter and ground-based thermal measurements confirmed high temperatures in a crack running parallel to the sea cliff.
A hazy layer of Vog was noticeable around the island. Vog consists of primarily water vapor (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2), and sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas.