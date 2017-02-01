Lauryn Hill Arrives To Her Concert 3 Hours Late

Punctuality has never been Hill's strong suit. February 1, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Concert, Late Performance, Lauryn Hill, Social Media

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Lauryn Hill upset fans when she arrived for a show in Pittsburgh more than three hours late. It’s not unprecedented behavior for the hip-hop icon, but fans nevertheless expressed their disappointment on social media.

The R&B artist arrived at the venue around 11:20 p.m. and reportedly played until about 1 a.m. but for many, the damage was done.

One fan wasn’t too bothered: “12:51 and maybe 1/4 of the original crowd is still here watching #Laurynhill. 11:20 start. I’d be mad…but damn…she is f—ing good.”

In May, Hill penned a lengthy Facebook post about her approach to punctuality—it’s all about “aligning [her] energy.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia