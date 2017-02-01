Lauryn Hill Arrives To Her Concert 3 Hours Late

By Hayden Wright
(RADIO.COM) – Lauryn Hill upset fans when she arrived for a show in Pittsburgh more than three hours late. It’s not unprecedented behavior for the hip-hop icon, but fans nevertheless expressed their disappointment on social media.
The R&B artist arrived at the venue around 11:20 p.m. and reportedly played until about 1 a.m. but for many, the damage was done.
One fan wasn’t too bothered: “12:51 and maybe 1/4 of the original crowd is still here watching #Laurynhill. 11:20 start. I’d be mad…but damn…she is f—ing good.”
In May, Hill penned a lengthy Facebook post about her approach to punctuality—it’s all about “aligning [her] energy.”
