#PressOn Campaign Calling For Newspaper Subscriptions Gains Steam

February 1, 2017 10:42 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A social media campaign urging people to subscribe to newspapers, magazines and other journalism outlets to hold the Trump administration accountable gained steam Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the #PressOn hashtag was trending on Twitter, urging users to post screenshots of their subscription receipts, with sports figures, journalists and celebrities signing on.

One of the most prominent supporters of the campaign in the Bay Area is Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Earlier this week, Kerr criticized President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

For years, the newspaper industry has struggled amid declining revenues and competition from the internet. According to the American Society of Newspaper Editors, there were 32,900 full-time journalists at daily newspapers in 2015, compared to 54,100 in 2005 and 56,900 in 1990.

