Water District’s Alleged Misspending Included Raiders Tickets, Interest-Free Loans

FRESNO (CBS / AP) — State officials accuse a central California irrigation district of misspending, giving employees free housing, interest-free loans and concert tickets.
State Controller Betty Yee on Tuesday announced the findings of a probe into the Panoche Water District. Based in Firebaugh, California it delivers irrigation water to farmers in Merced and Fresno counties.
Yee called the lack of oversight shocking and potentially illegal.
Yee says the district gave $86,000 in interest-free loans to its employees and six employees received free housing; it provided 50 cars to employees.
Yes says employees used district credit cards to buy Raiders and Oakland A’s tickets and attend a Katy Perry concert.
Yee says she’s considering what action to take to hold officials accountable.
Panoche officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.
