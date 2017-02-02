BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Former NorCal Real Estate Executive Faces New Lawsuit Over Secret Sex Tapes

February 2, 2017 10:50 AM
SACRAMENTO (AP) — A former Sacramento real estate magnate accused of making secret recordings while having sex with eight women is facing another lawsuit in connection to the allegations.

The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday that a sixth lawsuit has been filed against Michael Lyon accusing him of secretly filming the victim during private sexual behavior. The lawsuit seeks $10 million in damages.

Lyon is due in court next week for a hearing on criminal charges related to the allegations.

Lyon’s attorney, Rudy Nolen, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. In a previous lawsuit related to the alleged sex tapes Lyon agreed to pay out millions of dollars to victims who claim they were secretly recorded.

Lyon previously served jail time for secretly recording his private interactions with four escorts.

According to the Bee, Lyon was near the end of his probation in October 2014 when he missed a probation meeting and was later arrested on drug-possession and probation-violation charges. An investigation of the electronic equipment seized from his home led to the new charges of further eavesdropping.

