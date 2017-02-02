Man Accused In Skateboard Attack On South SF Police Officer Deemed Fit For Trial

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A man suspected of seriously injuring a South San Francisco police officer with a skateboard has been deemed by a judge to be fit to stand trial, San Mateo County prosecutors said Thursday.

Luis Ramos-Coreas waived his right to a jury trial on whether he’s competent to stand trial and the judge ruled he’s competent following a review of two doctors’ reports.

Both reports concluded Ramos-Coreas is competent, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

Wagstaffe said criminal proceedings have been reinstated and a preliminary hearing has been set for 2 p.m. on March 16.

Ramos-Coreas’ attorney Ryan McHugh confirmed the decision Thursday but declined to comment further.

Police said that on Thanksgiving Day, Ramos-Coreas was allegedly acting irate toward customers at a business in the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

Police, including Officer Robbie Chon, responded and allegedly tried to approach Ramos-Coreas, but he allegedly refused officers’ commands and rode away on a skateboard.

Chon chased him and Ramos-Coreas allegedly stopped, turned and hit Chon in the head with the skateboard.

Other officers were able to arrest Ramos-Coreas as he allegedly tried to run.

Chon lost consciousness and later required brain surgery to stop some bleeding, according to prosecutors. He recovered enough by Christmas that he was able to go home.

South San Francisco police spokesman Sgt. Ken Chetcuti said Chon is still at home continuing rehabilitation.

Ramos-Coreas remains in custody in the county jail on $2 million bail. He’s been charged with attempted murder, among other offenses, prosecutors said.