Steph Curry Picks Up A Special Assist

February 2, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Dell Curry, Golden State Warriors, NBA, Steph Curry

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – When it comes to long distance shooting, the gene seems to be very strong when it comes to the Curry family.

As evidence, let’s take a look at the warmups last night before Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors took on his hometown Charlotte Hornets.

Steph’s father – Dell Curry – is the analyst on the Hornets broadcasts and in his playing days was one of the game’s best long range shooters.

While Dell stood at the scorer’s table talking with his broadcast partner, Steph tossed a ball in his direction.

Dell scooped it up and banked in a 3-point shot from where behind the line.

Not to be outdone, Steph Curry hit 11 3-point shooting on the way to a 39-point night as the Warriors topped Charlotte 126-111.

