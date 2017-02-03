SF Police Seek Man For Questioning In Excelsior District Homicide Case

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Excelsior District.

At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man suffering from injuries near Mission Street and Excelsior Avenue, police said.

The victim, later identified as 58-year-old Marco Diaz, died of his injuries. Police were unable to determine exactly what kind of weapon caused Diaz’s injuries, however.

Officers were also unable to locate a suspect in connection with the homicide.

A man was seen on surveillance video running from the area following the attack.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked contact police Homicide Detail Sergeants Chris Canning, Scott Warnke or Alan Levy at (415) 553-1145. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the anonymous Homicide Detail tip line at (415) 575-4444.

