Google Gives Mountain View Library $98K Grant For Bookmobile

February 4, 2017 8:18 PM
MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Library officials in Mountain View announced they have received a $98,000 grant from Google to pay for bookmobile services.

The Mountain View City Council approved the grant on Tuesday.

“The city of Mountain View’s Mobile Library Service provides important outreach beyond the walls of the main library,” Mayor Ken Rosenberg said in a statement. “Through visits to preschools, schools and senior centers we bring the joy of reading throughout the community.”

Mountain View-based Google provided money in 2006 to buy a new bookmobile and other money for services, library officials said.

The officials last year recorded 20,054 visits to the bookmobile, 71,527 items checked out, 7,267 questions answered and 5,231 children participated in story times.

