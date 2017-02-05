BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

After-Hours College Party At Vacaville Event Center Ends In Gunfire

February 5, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Bhangra, Crime, Dance Competition, Gun violence, Vacaville Police

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Vacaville, which occurred after multiple fights allegedly erupted at an after-party for a dance competition in Davis.

At about 1 a.m., officers received multiple calls regarding several fights happening at the Sunrise Banquet Hall and Event Center at 620 Orange Drive, police said.

Police Investigation in Vacaville

Officers were called to the Sunrise Banquet Hall and Event Center in Vacaville. (Police Dept. photo via Facebook)

The fights had spilled outside the event center and into the parking lot, resulting in several hundred college students congregating in the area, according to police.

The event center was hosting an after party for West Coast Bhangra 2017, a dance competition that was held Saturday night in Davis, in which students from multiple universities had attended.

As officers were en route, they received a new report of a multiple shots fired in the event center’s parking lot, police said.

Responding officers, armed with ballistic helmets, entered the area and were able to contain the crowd. After searching the event center and the surrounding area extensively, officers did not find anyone who was injured.

Officers concluded a shooting had occurred at the location and set up a crime scene to collect evidence.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.

