12-Year-Old Yemeni Girl Stranded In Africa Reunites With Family At SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A 12-year-old girl who was stranded in an African country after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. has reunited with her family in San Francisco.

Eman Ali and her father, Ahmed, arrived together Sunday at the airport, where they were greeted by her older sister and other relatives as well as many reporters.

She ran to embrace her sister, and the two hugged and cried.

Eman and her father had been stuck in the east African nation of Dijbouti since Monday, when authorities refused to let his 12-year-old daughter, Eman, board a plane with him to the United States because she is from Yemen.

The Middle Eastern nation is one of the seven predominantly Muslim nations listed in Trump’s order. That order was halted by a federal judge in Seattle on Friday.

Her father says he’s happy to be home with all his family and adds “it’s the best feeling.”

