Parking Fees Go Up At 5 East Bay BART Stations

February 6, 2017 1:42 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART is imposing an increase in parking fees for five East Bay stations starting Monday, according to BART officials.

Daily parking fees at the West Oakland, Coliseum, Hayward, Concord and North Concord stations will go up by 50 cents, BART officials said.

Because daily parking fees vary by station, the increase will bring parking fees to $9 at the West Oakland station, $2.50 at the Coliseum station, and $3 at the Hayward, Concord and North Concord stations, according to BART officials.

The new prices will also affect long-term/airport parking fees as well as monthly reserved parking fees, BART officials said.

Fee increases are a result of parking lot usage evaluations done every six months. If a lot is found to be full, then a 50-cent increase is imposed, according to BART officials.

Revenue from parking fees are used to fund programs for improved stations access, as well as rehabilitation and modernization projects at stations, BART officials said.

For more information about parking at BART stations, riders can go to www.BART.gov/parking.

