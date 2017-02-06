Deftones, Rise Against Announce 2017 Concord Tour Date

By Annie Reuter
(RADIO.COM) – Summer of 2017 is shaping to be an extensive touring season. On Monday, the Deftones and Rise Against have announced that they will join forces for a co-headlining tour in 2017.
Their extensive tour will kick off on June 9 in Chicago, Ill. at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and run through July 9. The tour will include stops in Las Vegas, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Miami, among other cities.
“Every once in awhile you get to share the stage with a band so powerful they make you work harder. After conspiring for years, we’re excited to finally share the road with such an epic band. We can’t wait to put Deftones and Rise Against fans under the same roof in 2017,” said Rise Against in a press release.
Deftones and Rise Against North American Co-Headline Tour Dates:
June 9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill
June 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 13 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
June 16 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
June 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
June 26 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
June 28 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
July 3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
July 7 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
July 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
July 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tickets go on sale on February 10, at 10:00 AM local time. For tickets and additional information, visit Ticketmaster.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.