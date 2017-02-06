BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

DJ Khaled Enjoying Fatherhood, Calls Son ‘Biggest Blessing’

February 6, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: DJ Khaled, Grammy-Nominated, Grammys

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated recording artist DJ Khaled has a new boss in his life: his infant son.

Khaled spoke of 3-month-old Asahd on the red carpet for the ESPN Super Bowl party Friday night in Houston.

“I’m working on my new album. I’m excited that I’m going to announce the title of my new album real soon,” Khaled said. “My last album ‘Major Key’ has been nominated for the Grammys that’s coming next week, so I’m so inspired.”

But his greatest joy is the love for his son, calling him the “biggest blessing” in his life.

“That’s my best friend, and I’m his dad,” Khaled said. “So my son, he’s the CEO of my company. He’s the boss of everything now. He’s just learning early, you know what I mean?”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

