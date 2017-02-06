Drifters Plead Guilty To 1st Degree Murder In 2015 Marin, SF Killings

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Two young drifters accused in a pair of killings in Marin County and San Francisco in October 2015 have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Morrison Lampley, 24, and Lila Alligood, 19, pled guilty Monday to the murder of 67-year-old Steve Carter, shot and killed while hiking with his dog on a Fairfax trail on October 5th, 2015. Carter’s dog was also shot but survived.

The two also pled guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Canadian tourist Audrey Carey, shot dead two days earlier while camping in Golden Gate Park.

Lampley, Alligood and a third defendant, 25-year-old Sean Angold, had been charged with special circumstances of lying in wait, committing multiple murders and murder during the commission of a robbery.

The Marin County District Attorney’s Office said Morrison admitted to pulling the trigger in both murders and will receive a state prison sentence of 100 years to life.

Alligood will be sentenced to state prison for 50 years to life, according to the district attorney’s office.

Angold had testified against his two other co-defendants as part of a plea deal. He pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder and will receive a 15 years to life prison sentence, the DA’s office said. All three waived their rights to appeal their convictions.

Sentencing was set for April 18, and the district attorney’s office said family members of the victims would have the opportunity to address the court to describe the impact of their losses.