Headlining Artist At Doomed Ghost Ship Party Issues Benefit Album

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The electronic dance producer who was scheduled to headline the party cut short by the devastating Oakland Ghost Ship fire in December has released an album to benefit those affected by the disaster.
Golden Donna, the stage name Madison, Wisconsin-based musician Joel Shanahan, was the headlining performer on the 100% Silk West Coast tour that stopped at the Oakland warehouse space where the fateful December 2nd fire killed 36 people.
Made available on Golden Donna’s Bandcamp web page on February 3rd, the recording entitled Carousel Hold features six new songs by the producer. According to electronic music website Resident Advisor which first reported the release of the benefit album, Shanahan said he had recorded the new music “as a form of therapy.”
The Bandcamp page noted that 100 percent of the proceeds from album sales will go to fire relief with half of the funds directed to a general YouCaring fire relief fund and the other half going to the Samuel “Peaches” Maxwell Ghost Ship Fire survivor fund.
Shanahan’s fellow 100% Silk artists Cherushii and Nackt were among the victims of the fatal fire.