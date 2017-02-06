BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

$10,000 Reward In Search For 2 Missing NorCal Teens

February 6, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Elijah Moore, Enrique Rios, Missing, Woodland

KCBS_740

WOODLAND, Yolo County (KCBS) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in the search for two missing Northern California teenagers in cases that authorities say are related and suspicious.

The bureau offered the money today for the return of 17-year-olds Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios.

Both friends attended Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland until they disappeared 25 days apart last fall. Enrique was last seen on October 16th, while Elijah was last seen in November 4th.

Woodland Police Chief Dan Bellini says investigators served multiple search warrants. He says they learned that the cases are connected and both are suspicious in nature.

