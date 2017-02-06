BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Muse, 30 Seconds to Mars & PVRIS Announce Summer Tour With Bay Area Stop

February 6, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: 30 Seconds to Mars, Mountain View, Muse, Pvris, Shoreline Amphitheatre, Tour

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Muse have booked a busy 2017: In addition to highlighting the Firefly Festival in June, they’ll go on tour with 30 Seconds to Mars and PVRIS through the spring and summer. The just-announced tour covers North American dates between May 20 and September 20, giving fans of all three bands the chance to see a triple show.

Tickets for the tour go on presale Wednesday and can be purchased here. General sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. Muse are also booked for the Bunbury Festival in Cincinnati this June, where 30 Seconds to Mars will also perform. Altogether, the triple tour encompasses 15 dates in the United States and Canada.
Here’s a full list of dates for the 2017 North American tour:
5/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
5/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
6/3 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
6/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
6/8 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere at Champions Square
6/10 – Austin, TX @ austin360 Amphitheater
6/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
6/13 – St. Louis, MO v Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
6/15 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
7/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
7/22 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
8/1 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
9/15 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

