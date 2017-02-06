Off-Duty Deputy Who Fatally Shot Alleged Robber In Alameda Home Identified

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — An off-duty Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a 19-year-old man during an alleged home invasion robbery in Alameda on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Deputy Vedder Li was hired by the sheriff’s office last year and was briefly placed on paid administration leave in connection with the incident, but is not on leave anymore, sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee said Monday.

According to Alameda police, Li fatally shot the man during a home invasion robbery at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2000 block of Buena Vista Avenue.

The Alameda County coroner’s bureau Monday identified the man as Vallejo resident Marquez Warren.

Alameda police Lt. Hoshmand Durani said in an email that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that it’s being conducted in conjunction with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Li was not injured in the incident, police said.

Following the shooting, police had asked residents to shelter in place, as they believed another suspect involved in the robbery was still at large.

