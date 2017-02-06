10 San Francisco Businesses Making Headlines



San Francisco may be known for huge Silicon Valley tech companies, but there are several unique startups that are definitely worth checking out. From an indoor golf course to a 2.5-ton mobile pizzeria, San Francisco is home to some of the newest and coolest businesses around.





Del Popolo

In May of 2012, Del Popolo, a 2.5-ton pizzeria on wheels, started serving up Neapolitan inspired pizza from an enclosed, glass shipping container on a Freightliner truck. Then in 2015, Del Popolo, which is Italian for “of the people”, decided to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant featuring the food truck’s signature pizza in addition to scrumptious Italian salads and appetizers.



Imperfect Produce

In hopes of preventing food waste, Imperfect Produce gives a home to “ugly” fruits and veggies via a produce delivery subscription service. According to Imperfect, each year 20 percent of produce is turned away from grocery stores due to its appearance. For just $20 or less, Imperfect customers can receive a box filled with “ugly” vegetables and fruits delivered to their office or home. Imperfect also offers a $12 donation option where customers can donate a box of produce to a family in need.



Mr. Holmes Bakehouse

If you liked the cronut you’re going to love Mr. Homes Bakehouse, San Francisco’s coolest “cruffin” bakery. Mr. Holmes perfected the cronut, by creating something bigger and better — the cruffin. A large croissant-doughnut shaped like a muffin, filled with jam or crème. Mr. Holmes offers daily specials starting at 9 a.m, but you better hurry as they often sell out by noon.



Parenthoods

Founded in 2014, Parenthoods helps San Francisco-based moms connect with other parents via a mobile app. Parenthoods offers a mobile community for parents that can not only help you find reliable childcare and plan playdates, but can help with other things like buying or selling old hand-me-downs.



Urban Putt

Urban Putt is San Francisco’s only indoor mini-golf course and bar-restaurant. After 4 p.m. on Mondays, Urban Putt offers deals on beer and well drinks, plus reduced price shots of Milagro Blanco Tequila, Fernet Branca, and Jack Daniels. Monday evenings are also when mini-golfers are allowed to enjoy their liquor on the course.



Eatsa

Eatsa offers customers a futuristic experience with robot-waiters. Eatsa is a vegetarian restaurant that specializes in quinoa bowls. Customers at Eatsa place their orders via an iPad and then wait for their name to appear on an LCD-screened cubby when their order is ready.



Ampersand

Ampersand is a cute, vibrant, mood-boosting flower shop and studio. From custom arrangements to wreathes to wedding designs, Ampersand’s shop owners Benjamin and Emerson offer customers a chic flower-shop experience.



Gather

Husband and wife duo Christian and Daisy McClellan are the voice and vision behind Gather, a unique boutique filled with home goods, hand-crafted clothing, and gifts made by local artists and artisans. Gather also hosts monthly events, such as trunk shows, workshops, and seasonal gatherings.



KitTea

KitTea Café is San Francisco’s first ever cat café. KitTea offers customers a unique café experience — sip on some tea and adopt a kitten. KitTea works with local cat rescues including Toni’s Kitty Rescue, San Francisco’s Animal Care and Control, and Wonder Cat Rescue in hopes of finding each feline a forever home.



Mrs. Peasy

Mrs. Peasy is a one-of-a-kind food delivery service that makes it easy for hosts and hostesses to throw the dinner party bash of their dreams. Mrs. Peasy offers more than 24 different party themes to choose from. Clients can rent a box filled with everything from cake to cutlery with costs ranging from $25 to $600.

This article was written by Tabitha Shiflett for CBS Small Business Pulse.