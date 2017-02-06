Search For Identity Of Novato Hit-And-Run Victim

NOVATO (CBS SF) — While announcing a person of interest in the Highway 101 hit-and-run death, the California Highway Patrol Monday also released a sketch of the victim, hoping someone can identify him.

The CHP said the white man in his mid-50s was killed along southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Novato on Thursday.

“The person has been interviewed and we believe we have the (responsible) individual,” said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay of the person of interest from Hayward but no arrest has been made.

CHP officers said they have located and took into evidence the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run after receiving numerous calls, emails and messages from concerned citizens.

Last week, CHP officials said the vehicle was believed to be a metallic silver 2006 to 2013 Nissan Versa with damage to the right side of the vehicle.

A big-rig driver spotted the victim’s body in the road between the Atherton Avenue on-ramp and the slow lanes of southbound Highway 101 around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Marin County coroner’s office has released a photo-quality digital sketch of the deceased pedestrian and is asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The pedestrian is a white man in his mid-50s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with hazel eyes, gray salt and pepper colored hair that is about shoulder length in the back, Chief Deputy Coroner Darrell Harris said.

The man had gray stubble beard growth and thick bushy eyebrows but no scars or tattoos on his body. He was wearing a maroon long-sleeved, extra large Hanes Beefy T-shirt, brown carpenter/painter-style pants, a brown leather belt and black slip-on loafer-style shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff’s Office at (415) 473-6043 or email