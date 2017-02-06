BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Suspect Dies In Fremont Officer-Involved Shooting

February 6, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Fremont, Officer-involved shooting

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect in an altercation with police died following an officer-involved shooting, a police spokesman said.

Someone called police at about 4:15 p.m. to report an altercation in a business center off Mowry Avenue, police spokesman Sgt. Ricardo Cortes said.

An officer responded and contacted a person he thought was involved in the altercation.

But an altercation between the suspect and the officer occurred and the officer shot the suspect near Mowry Avenue and Sutter Drive, Cortes said.

The suspect died at the scene.

The officer who shot the suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The officer has since been released.

