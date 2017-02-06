BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Suspicious Package Shuts Down Hayward BART Station

February 6, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: BART Delay, Hayward station, Suspicious Package

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — BART trains were not stopping at the Hayward BART station Monday evening as police investigate a suspicious package there, BART officials said.

The service disruption was reported on Twitter at 4:42 p.m.

BART spokesman Jim Alison said the station would remain closed, with no through service, as BART police investigated.

Alison said trains traveling south are turning back at the Bay Fair station and trains traveling north are only going as far as South Hayward station.

BART officials recommend passengers who need service through Hayward take the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus service.

AC Transit said it was honoring BART tickets and a bus bridge was in place as of 6:00 p.m.

