Vallejo Police Arrest Two Suspects In Weekend Fatal Shooting

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.
Police found the male murder victim outdoors in the 100 block of Hilborn Street after receiving reports of gunfire around 12:40 p.m., Lt. Joe Iacono said.
Shawn Brown, 44, of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of murder and Reginald McKinney, 48, of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, Iacono said. Both men were booked into Solano County jail.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing but no other suspects are being sought at this time, Iacono said.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.