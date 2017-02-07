BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

‘Battlestar Galactica’ Star Richard Hatch Dies At 71

February 7, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: All My Children, Battlestar Galactica, Death, dynasty, Pancreatic Cancer, Richard Hatch, The Love Boat, The Streets of San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Richard Hatch, perhaps best known for playing Captain Apollo in the original “Battlestar Galactica” film and TV series, has died. He was 71.

A representative for the actor says Hatch died Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Manager Michael Kaliski said Hatch’s son, Paul, was by the actor’s side.

PHOTOS: Notable Deaths 2017

Born in Santa Monica, California, in 1945, Hatch started his career in off-Broadway theater. After an early role on “All My Children” in 1970, he worked steadily in television, appearing in such series as “The Streets of San Francisco,” ”Dynasty,” ”The Love Boat” and “Santa Barbara.”

Hatch received a Golden Globe nomination in 1979 for his work on “Battlestar Galactica.” He also appeared in the rebooted “Battlestar Galactica” TV series from 2004 to 2009.

Kaliski said Hatch will be remembered for his youthful wonder, passion for creativity and kind heart.

Besides his son, Hatch is survived by his brother, John.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia