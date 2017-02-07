Hawaii-Bound United Flight From SFO Forced To Return Over Maintenance Issue

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — A United Airlines flight that left from San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning headed for Hawaii had to turn back due to a “maintenance issue.”
United Airlines flight 1111 departed the airport at about 8:45 a.m. for Kahului Airport in Maui, according to airline spokeswoman Erin Benson.
ALSO READ: Rain, Wind Prompts Cancellation Of 89 Flights At SFO
A maintenance issue forced the flight to return to SFO, however, Benson said.
The plane landed safely and all passengers were let off before boarding another plane, which departed at 4:05 p.m., according to Benson.
United Airlines is looking into what caused the maintenance issue, Benson said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.