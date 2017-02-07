BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Hawaii-Bound United Flight From SFO Forced To Return Over Maintenance Issue

February 7, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Hawaii, Maui, San Francisco International Airport, SFO, United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — A United Airlines flight that left from San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning headed for Hawaii had to turn back due to a “maintenance issue.”

United Airlines flight 1111 departed the airport at about 8:45 a.m. for Kahului Airport in Maui, according to airline spokeswoman Erin Benson.

ALSO READ: Rain, Wind Prompts Cancellation Of 89 Flights At SFO

A maintenance issue forced the flight to return to SFO, however, Benson said.

The plane landed safely and all passengers were let off before boarding another plane, which departed at 4:05 p.m., according to Benson.

United Airlines is looking into what caused the maintenance issue, Benson said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia