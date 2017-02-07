Peninsula Communities Plagued By Flooding From Rain, High Tide

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — The storm that slammed into the Bay Area Tuesday caused a number of major issues on the Peninsula over the course of the day.

Heavy rain and high tides combined to flood a neighborhood in Redwood City early Tuesday.

A mobile home community along Bayshore Road was trying to mop up Tuesday evening, but more problems could lie ahead.

Residents at Harbor Village trailer park were caught off guard by the high waters earlier in the day.

“Everything was floating and on the patio and the plants were floating out,” said one resident.

While some were stuck in their homes because of the water, others were right out in the middle of it as on woman took her kids out in the flood water in a wagon.

Another resident decided to go fishing, since all the water is overflow spilling from San Francisco Bay.

Redwood City Fire officials said the water was at its highest at about 9:30 a.m. While the level receded by early evening, on Wednesday, high tide at 10 a.m. is expected to be even higher.

There was additional flood damage in Palo Alto thanks to a rising creek invading nearby businesses

San Francisquito Creek is expected to reach at least 90 percent of its capacity.

By early Tuesday afternoon, it was already spilling over its banks into buildings in some areas.

Video was shot near Pope and Chaucer streets showed how the water has risen up over the sidewalks, flooding one body shop.

That business and a couple other buildings tried their best to block the water with sand bags, but to no avail.

“Well, it’s kind of slowed down everything right now,” said shop owner Jeff Day. “We are trying to paint cars and we have water coming into the shop in the back.”

The shop owner said some of the flood water is actually coming from a bridge project that he claimed Caltrans has not finished.

Another video of San Francisquito Creek posted by East Palo Alto Police showed a heavy amount of debris piling up near a bridge.

Authorities brought in heavy equipment to clear the debris and keep water from going up over the bridge.