WATCH: Massive Water Torrent From Conn Dam Spillway In Napa County

February 7, 2017 2:29 PM
LAKE HENNESSEY, Napa County (CBS SF) — The onslaught of heavy rain across the Bay Area has created scenes of flooding and mudslides, as well as overflowing reservoirs straining their spillways with torrents of rushing water.

One spectacular example is the spillway at the Conn Creek Dam at Lake Hennessey in the Vaca Mountains, which was a raging waterfall on Tuesday as the North Bay felt the brunt of the latest storm.

As it has in other recent storm, on Tuesday the spillway overflow was slamming into Conn Creek, creating a massive water plume along with a mist that blanketed a section of Sage Canyon Road next to the lake.

The Lake Hennessey reservoir is currently at 100 percent capacity.

 

