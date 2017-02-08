BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

After Warren Silenced, Senate Colleagues Read Coretta Scott King Letter

February 8, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General nominee, Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump, Senator Elizabeth Warren

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — After Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced when she tried to read from a letter written by Martin Luther King’s widow about Sen. Jeff Sessions, her Democratic colleagues took up the effort to continue expressing their opposition to President Trump’s attorney general nominee.

Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont all spoke up Wednesday and read from the three-decade old letter of Coretta Scott King, which she had written to protest Sessions’ 1986 nomination to be a federal judge.

In it, King had argued that as a federal prosecutor, Sessions had used his power to “chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens.”

You can read the full letter here.

READ THE FULL STORY ON CBSNEWS.com>>

