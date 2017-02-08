Bay Area Braces For More Mudslides, Flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area is bracing for more mudslides, power outages and flooding of rivers and storm drains with yet another round of rain expected Thursday.
Parts of the North Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains are forecast to have rain totals of up to 3 inches on Thursday.
Those areas already had homes and roads damaged by powerful mudslides and flooding earlier this week.
Rain is expected to begin around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the North Bay and continue in bursts into the early afternoon. The rest of the Bay Area can expect rain starting in the late morning or early afternoon.
There is a flash flood warning issued for the North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and the coastline.
The Sierra Mountains are forecast to get another 36 inches of new snow over the next 24 hours.