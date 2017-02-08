BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

California Lawmakers Introduce Bills To Help Refugees

February 8, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: California, President Donald Trump, refugees, Travel Ban, Trump Immigration

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers want to make the state a more welcoming place for refugees.

Assembly Democrats on Wednesday announced bills to grant refugees in-state tuition and provide money to school districts with large refugee populations. One bill would also give some refugees who helped the U.S. government in Iraq or Afghanistan priority enrollment in public colleges.

The announcement comes as the federal government is fighting in court to reinstate a suspension of the country’s refugee program. The latest legal battle over President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily ban refugees and residents of seven Muslim-majority countries is currently playing out in a San Francisco federal appeals court.

Los Angeles Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian said he and his colleagues will not stand for the federal government’s efforts to close its doors on refugees.

