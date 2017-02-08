Dakota Pipeline Protesters Block SF Federal Building After Project Gets OKd

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Dozens of Dakota Access pipeline protesters blocked the entrance to the Federal Building in San Francisco Wednesday after the Army announced the controversial project was cleared for completion.

Several of the protesters were arrested after being led away in zip-ties.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners on Wednesday got final permission from the Army to proceed with a crossing of the Missouri River in southern North Dakota.

The $3.8 billion project to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois had been stalled due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux, but President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction.

The tribe worries that a pipeline leak could pollute its drinking water. Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline is safe.

The San Francisco protest against the pipeline was one of dozens around the country, including one outside the White House.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.