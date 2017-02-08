Trip To The Store Ends In Perilous Crash

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – A trip to the store at the height of Tuesday’s storm ended in a frightening crash for a resident in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The unidentified driver was using Skyland Road for a trip to the store to buy candles in the blinding rain and gusty winds.
When he first crossed the road, all was well. But on the return trip, he failed to see that the roadway had given way.
Luckily his blue van wedged into a gaping hole, preventing it from tumbling down the mountainside.
His neighbor, Philip Anderson, told KSBW that the man was able to escape unharmed.
“He seemed okay,” Anderson told the TV station. “It’s pretty crazy.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the van remained precariously wedged in the gap. Anderson told KSBW an attempt to tow it out had failed.
Needless to say, the neighbors were using a different route to travel out of the mountains.