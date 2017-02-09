Jack Johnson Announces 2017 Berkeley Tour Date

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Jack Johnson will return to the road this summer. A variety of acts including The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive will serve as opening acts.
His North American trek kicks off on June 2nd in Chicago, IL. Stopping by the UC Greek Theatre in Berkeley on July 26th and finishing up the tour at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre two days later, July 28th.
Johnson has also released a new song titled “Fragments” which appears in the new documentary The Smog Of The Sea. Take a listen to Johnson’s song here:
See all of Johnson’s tour dates and listen to “Fragments” below:
June 2 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ~
June 3 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ~
June 4 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ~
June 7 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ~
June 9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center *
June 10 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion *
June 11 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion *
June 14 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium ~
July 14 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^
July 16 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl ^
July 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl #
July 18 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl =
July 20 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheatre =
July 22 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre + =
July 23 Burnaby, BC Deer Lake Park =
July 26 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre
July 28 Stateline, NV Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre #
+ with special guest The Avett Brothers
* with special guest Lake Street Dive
~ with special guest Bahamas
^ with special guest JAMTOWN featuring Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Cisco Adler
# with special guest ALO
= with special guest John Craigie
Tickets go on sale February 17th.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.