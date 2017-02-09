Losses Pile Up For Sharks While Snow Piles Up In Boston

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two power-play goals, Patrice Bergeron had a goal and three assists and the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 in Bruce Cassidy’s coaching debut Thursday night.
Cassidy was named Boston’s interim coach after longtime bench boss Claude Julien was fired Tuesday. Cassidy joined the Bruins as an assistant last May after spending five seasons coaching Providence in the AHL.
David Backes added a goal and an assist, and Tim Schaller and Brad Marchand also scored to help Boston end a two-game skid. Tuukka Rask made 23 saves.
Joe Thornton, Justin Braun and Timo Meier scored for San Jose. The Sharks have lost three straight and four of six following a season-high six-game winning streak.
The Bruins say they asked the NHL to postpone the game as blizzard conditions left more than a foot of snow in Boston and surrounding areas. But the league said that the remaining schedules of both teams and availability of TD Garden did not allow for the game to be rescheduled.
