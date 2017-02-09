Marin Teens Make Best Of Storm-Related School Cancellations

KENTFIELD (CBS SF) — While the latest storm was causing plenty of problems in the North Bay Thursday, the second day of canceled classes due to weather this week provided some Kentfield teens with an opportunity for good times.

It wasn’t school, but it certainly was a lesson in balance, namely how to stay entertained when the weather is extremely wet and parents may have had enough supervising for a winter weekday.

Kyle Chartrand and his friends found some entertainment on McAllister Avenue with bikes, boogie boards and big grins.

“This street always floods when it rains hard and…it’s just fun,” said Chartrand.

The second day of storm-related school closures in the past week proved a little stressful for parents. Many in southern Marin County spent the day juggling children with worth after Bolinas-Stinson Union, Kentfield Union, Lagunitas, Larkspur-Corte Madera, Mill Valley, Nicasio, Reed Union, Ross, Ross Valley, Sausalito Marin City, Shoreline Unified and Tamalpais Union canceled school.

Classes were also cancelled for the day at the College of Marin.

“We’re going a little impromptu. School got canceled, so daddy is giving mommy a break and taking them to breakfast and then after that we are going to have to figure something out,” said Marin dad Tom Catanese.

On Tuesday Catanese’s youngest was even out of preschool.

“Apparently the toilets over flowed at his preschool, so we got a call 45 minutes into his day and had to pick him up and go from there,” explained Catanese.

On Friday, everyone is set to head back to the classroom with no weather-related closures planned, giving some parents a bit of well deserved relief..