New Damage Discovered At Oroville Dam

February 9, 2017 1:55 PM
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — State engineers have discovered new damage to the Oroville Dam spillway in Northern California, the tallest in the United States.

Earlier this week, chunks of concrete went flying off the emergency spillway, creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot-deep hole.

Department of Water Resources spokesman Doug Carlson says officials will ramp up the outflow from the damaged site Thursday so officials can drain Lake Oroville.

Meanwhile, reservoir levels continued to climb behind the critical flood-control structure. Officials say it is currently at 90 percent of its capacity.

They say the dam is still safe and doesn’t threaten communities downstream.

However, state workers were using tanker trucks to evacuate millions of baby native salmon from a fish hatchery that was threatened by the crumbling spillway.

Officials said the torrents of mud, concrete and other debris from the spillway was threatening survival of the young salmon at the Feather River hatchery. Hatchery managers plan to truck the hatchery’s young salmon to another holding point farther away from the dam.

Lake Oroville, in Butte County, is a central piece of California’s government-run water delivery network. It is used to supply water, generate electricity and for flood control.

