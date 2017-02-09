San Francisco Appeals Court Upholds Stay Of Trump Travel Ban

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled against the Trump Administration in the legal fight over whether to reinstate a ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

In a 3-0 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced it would not block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

Read The Court’s Ruling

The court said the U.S. government did not show a likelihood it will succeed in appealing to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban nor that failure to reinstate the ban would cause irreparable injury.

Minutes after the ruling, President Trump responded in the manner in which he has become familiar, tweeting in all caps: “SEE YOU IN COURT …”

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

The administration said the seven nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — have raised terrorism concerns. The states argued that the ban targets Muslims.

Government lawyers argued that the ban was a “lawful exercise” of the president’s authority and that the seven countries have raised terrorism concerns.

The states said Trump’s executive order unconstitutionally blocked entry based on religion.

