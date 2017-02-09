Water-Logged Bay Area Hills Face New Wintry Assault

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A potent winter storm roared into the Bay Area Thursday morning, hammering the region with heavy rains, blustery winds and a high tide that threatened saturated hillsides and flood prone neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service issued a litany of watches and warnings including those for high winds, coastal flooding, river flooding and flash flooding on creeks and streams.

A flood watch had been issued for the Russian River near Guerneville and officials were also watching the rising waters on the Napa and San Lorenzo rivers.

More than an inch of rain was predicted for the San Francisco Peninsula with as much as 3-4 inches forecasted for the North Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Meanwhile, schools were closed for the day in several Marin County districts including Bolinas-Stinson Union, Kentfield Union, Lagunitas, Larkspur-Corte Madera, Mill Valley, Nicasio, Reed Union, Ross, Ross Valley, Sausalito Marin City, Shoreline Unified and Tamalpais Union.

Classes were also cancelled for the day at the College of Marin.

With the Bay Area receiving rain on 26 of the first 40 days of the year, mudslides were of particular concern as the hillsides have become saturated.

Mudslides have already destroyed or damaged homes in San Rafael, Fairfax and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The slides have also raised havoc on local roadways with the northbound lanes of Highway 17 – the main traffic artery through the Santa Cruz Mountains – expected to be block until the weekend as crews removed tons of rocks and mud.

Forecasters say the Bay Area faces its highest risk of slides since 2005.

The front stalled off the coast early Thursday, allowing the jet stream to fuel it up with moisture pulled northward from the Hawaii Islands. The weather pattern is called a ‘Pineapple Express’ and tends to bring with it warm rains even for the Sierra.

Even before dawn, the weather had combined with a fierce winter storm on the East Coast to make it a miserable day for air travel.

At least 40 flights had already been cancelled at San Francisco International with many more being delayed.