BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Justin Timberlake Shares Instagram Video From The Driving Range at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

His brave caddy must really trust Him...Like, REALLLY trusts him! February 10, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Golf, Justin Timberlake, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Instagram

By Amanda Wicks

PEBBLE BEACH (RADIO.COM) – Justin Timberlake enjoys playing golf during his downtime and has participated in more than a few celebrity tournaments over the past few years. He showed off his skills in a video he shared on Instagram Friday.

In the slow-motion video, Timberlake stands at the driving range and prepares to hit the ball. His brave caddy stands in front of him a few feet away. Timberlake’s swing launches the ball directly at his caddy, but the trajectory eventually takes it up and over his head. “Driving range goofball. #ATTProAm” Timberlake wrote in the caption.

Timberlake’s out on the links as part of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour). Hopefully, his time on the golf course goes much better than last time. A man was arrested after slapping Timberlake in the face while he was playing at the American Century Celebrity Pro-Am in Lake Tahoe in July 2016.

Driving range goofball. #ATTProAm

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia